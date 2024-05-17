Referee announced for Brighton vs Manchester United | Stats & Records going into this GW38 game

The referee for Brighton vs Manchester United has been officially announced as Craig Pawson. This is United’s final league game of the season- they’re currently 8th with 57 points while Brighton are 10th with 48 points.

Has Pawson refereed Brighton v Man Utd before?

Yes, he’s in fact been in charge of this fixture twice- in 2017/18, when Brighton won 1-0 and in the FA Cup semifinal in 2022/23, when Man Utd won 7-6 on penalties (game ended 0-0 after extra time)

Man Utd record under Pawson in 2023/24 (Played 1, W1)

Man Utd 3-2 Aston Villa (December 26, 2023)

Pawson has been referee for only one MUFC game in 23/24- their 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. United trailed 2-0 at the interval before second half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund saw them complete a come from behind victory.

In the MUFC Villa game, Pawson issued 4 yellow cards.

Brighton record under Craig Pawson in 23/24 (Played 2- L1, D1)

Chelsea 3-2 Brighton (December 2023)

Brighton 0-0 Wolves (January 2024)

In the Chelsea-Brighton game, Pawson issued 8 yellow cards (plus 1 red which came from two yellows). He issued 5 yellows in the Brighton-Wolves game.

Pawson will be assisted by Marc Perry and Steve Meredith for this weekend’s clash, with Darren England on VAR duty.

H2H (recent league games between MUFC and Brighton; most recent first)

Brighton have won of the last five Premier League games between the two sides.

Man Utd 1-3 Brighton (September 2023)

Brighton 1-0 Man Utd (May 2023)

Man Utd 1-2 Brighton (August 2022)

Brighton 4-0 Man Utd (May 2022)

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton (Feb 2022)