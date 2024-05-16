Liverpool Record on Final Day of Premier League season (LFC Last Match Results from 1992)

Here is a look at Liverpool’s record on the final day of the season in the Premier League era (1992 till date). Contains a list of every LFC match played on the last day of the PL season from 1992/93 till date and their result (W/D/L)

Interestingly, Liverpool have never lost their last league game of the season in the Jurgen Klopp era (from 2015/16). The 2023/24 fixture against Wolves was LFC’s final one under Klopp, who is leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool last league game of every Premier League season and result

(Won 18, Drawn 7, Lost 7 so far)

Liverpool 6-2 Tottenham (1992/93, Won)

Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool (1993/94, Lost)

Liverpool 2-1 Blackburn Rovers (1994/95, Won)

Man City 2-2 Liverpool (1995/96, Drawn)

Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Liverpool (1996/97, Drawn)

Derby County 1-0 Liverpool (1997/98, Lost)

Liverpool 3-0 Wimbledon (1998/99, Won)

Bradford City 1-0 Liverpool (1999/00, Lost)

Charlton 0-4 Liverpool (2000/01, Won)

Liverpool 5-0 Ipswich (2001/02, Won)

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool (2002/03, Lost)

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle (2003/04, Drawn)

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa (2004/05, Won)

Portsmouth 1-3 Liverpool (2005/06, Won)

Liverpool 2-2 Charlton (2006/07, Drawn)

Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool (2007/08, Won)

Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham (2008/09, Won)

Hull City 0-0 Liverpool (2009/10, Drawn)

Aston Villa 2-1 Liverpool (2010/11, Lost)

Swansea 1-0 Liverpool (2011/12, Lost)

Liverpool 1-0 QPR (2012/23, Won)

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle (2013/14, Won)

Stoke 6-1 Liverpool (2014/15, Lost)

West Brom 1-1 Liverpool (2015/16, Drawn)- Start of Klopp era

Liverpool 3-0 Middlesbrough (2016/17, Won)

Liverpool 4-0 Brighton (2017/18, Won)

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (2018/19, Won)

Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool (2019/20, Won)

Liverpool 2-0 Palace (2020/21, Won)

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves (2021/22, Won)

Southampton 4-4 Liverpool (2022/23, Drawn)

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves (2023/24, Won)

All three final day of the season meetings between Liverpool and Wolves (18/9, 20/21, 23/24) were were won by two-goal margins by LFC.