Referee announced for Man City vs West Ham | MCFC & WHUFC records under him in 2023-24

The referee for Man City vs West Ham this weekend has been officially announced as John Brooks. City can seal the league title if they beat the Hammers at the Etihad- Pep Guardiola’s men are two points ahead of Arsenal going into the final day of the 2023/24 season.

Has Brooks refereed a City v West Ham game before?

Yes, Brooks was in charge of City vs West Ham in May 2023 (22/23 season). That game saw City win 3-0, with goals from Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

Man City recent record under referee Brooks (2023/24 season)

City have won their last three games under Brooks, but it’s worth mentioning that one of their rare defeats this season- a 1-0 reverse at Villa Park back in December, had him in the middle.

Aston Villa 1-0 Man City (December 2023; Lost)

Everton 1-3 Man City (December 2023; Won)

Man City 2-0 Everton (February 2024; Won)

Man City 5-1 Luton (April 2024; Won)

West Ham record under referee John Brooks in 23/24

WHUFC have played only two games in 2023/24 with Brooks as the ref, but weren’t beaten in either of them.

West Ham 3-1 Chelsea (August 2023; Won)

West Ham 1-1 Tottenham (April 2024; Drawn)

Brooks will have Lee Betts and Akil Howson as his assistants, with Jarred Gillett on VAR duty for this game.

In the Premier League era (since 1992), this is only the third time that Man City and West Ham have met on the final day of the league season. The two other previous meetings were 2009/10 (1-1 draw) and 2013/14 (2-0 win for City)