Referee announced for Arsenal v Everton- Toffees unbeaten under him in 2023/24!

The Premier League has officially announced Michael Oliver as the referee for Arsenal’s final league game of the 2023/24 season. The Gunners trail Man City by two points going into the final day of the campaign and need to beat Everton & hope that City slip up in their own game against West Ham.

Interestingly, Everton are yet to lose a game with Oliver as the referee in 2023/24. The Toffees have won 13 league games all season, and 3 of those 13 have come under Oliver.

Everton record with Oliver as referee in 2023/24 (3 wins, 1 draw)

Brentford 1-3 Everton

Everton 2-0 Chelsea

Everton 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Everton 1-0 Burnley

Arsenal have a decent record under Oliver themselves in 23/24, winning important games against Spurs and Man City with him in the middle in 23/24. However one of their rare losses this season– against West Ham back in December, also came with Oliver having the whistle.

Arsenal Premier League games this 2023/24 season with Michael Oliver as referee (W4, L1)

Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal 1-0 Man City

Arsenal 2-1 Burnley

Arsenal 0-2 West Ham

Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal

Oliver will have Stuart Burt and Dan Cook as his assistants for this game, with Stuart Attwell on VAR duty.

Everton’s last two trips to the Emirates have seen them lose 4-0 and 5-1 respectively, although they did manage a 1-0 triumph at the venue back in April 2021.

Everton vs Arsenal (H2H- most recent first)

Everton 0-1 Arsenal (September 2023)

Arsenal 4-0 Everton (March 2023)

Everton 1-0 Arsenal (Feb 2023)

Arsenal 5-1 Everton (May 2022)

Everton 2-1 Arsenal (December 2021)

Arsenal 0-1 Everton (April 2021)

Everton 2-1 Arsenal (December 2020)

Arsenal 3-2 Everton (February 2020)

Everton 0-0 Arsenal (December 2019)