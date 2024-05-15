xG Tottenham vs Manchester City 2024 Attendance 61,065 May 14 | Son missed chance

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Spurs vs Man City (Crowd attendance of 61,065 on May 14, 2024). Two high xG goals from Man City, and Spurs were left ruing a miss from Heung-Min Son in the 86th minute.

xG Spurs 0.85-2.14 Man City shots map (Actual score TOT 0-2 MCI)

0-1 Haaland first goal vs Spurs xG 0.95

0-2 Haaland second goal vs Spurs xG 0.80

Son missed chance vs Man City xG 0.26

A bulk of City’s xG came from the two Haaland goals- their next best chance apart from that went to Foden (16th minute xG 0.15) and De Bruyne (47th minute xG 0.11)

Apart from Son’s chance, Spurs had half chances for Bentancur (6th minute) and Kulusevski (71st minute)

Spurs vs Man City 0-2 Match Stats for comparison

(THFC stats on left; MCI match stats on right)

As you can see Spurs edged possession and were ahead in most of the other metrics.