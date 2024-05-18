Leverkusen Invincibles- Bundesliga Final Long/Wide Table 2023-2024 season | Extended Home & Away Standings German League 23-24

Here is a look at the final Bundesliga table for the 2023/24 season, plus standings for home and away games, plus an extended long/wide league table.

Bayer Leverkusen went unbeaten through the season– they didn’t lose even a single game, and this will therefore be known as the Leverkusen Invincibles season of 2023/24.

Bundesliga Final Table 23/24 season

Bundesliga Home Table 23-24 season

Bundesliga away games standings for 2023/24 season

You can see that Bayern were poor away from home- they only had the fourth best away record in the 23/24 Bundesliga season.

Extended Bundesliga ( Long Wide Table) for 2023-2024