Bayer Leverkusen Results 23-24 | Losses/ Defeats in 2023-2024 | Unbeaten German league side

Here is a look at the Bayer Leverkusen results for the current 2023/2024 season (Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Europa League). Under Xabi Alonso, Bayer 04 went unbeaten through the German league season, ending Bayern Munich’s long-standing dominance of the Bundesliga and becoming the German Invincibles. (The Invincibles of Arsenal also went unbeaten in the Premier League in 2003-04)

Last updated after Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen (UEL Final) (May 22, 2024)

Bayer Leverkusen all matches in 2023/24 and their results so far (wins, losses, defeats)

Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen (UEL)

Leverkusen first defeat in 2023/24 season?

Bayer Leverkusen’s first defeat of the 23/24 season came on May 22, 2024 in the Europa League final against Atalanta. They were unbeaten across all competitions prior to this game.

How many games did Leverkusen go unbeaten in 23/24?

Leverkusen went unbeaten for 51 games in 2023/24 before finally losing to Atalanta in the UEL final in May 2024.

Leverkusen drawn games in the Bundesliga this season 2023/24 (6)

Bayern Munich 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen (15 September 2023)

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (3 December 2023)

VfB Stuttgart 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen (10 December 2023)

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach (27 January 2024)

Dortmund 1-1 Leverkusen (21 April 2024)

Leverkusen 2-2 Stuttgart (27 April 2024)

Leverkusen UEL drawn games in 23/24 (3)

Qarabag 2-2 Leverkusen (7 March 2024)

West Ham 1-1 Leverkusen (18 April, 2024- QF Second Leg)

Leverkusen 2-2 Roma (UEL SF 2nd Leg 9 May 2024)