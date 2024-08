This Klopp vs Salah fight incident (VIDEO BELOW) saw the pair exchange words on the touchline during the West Ham game before the latter was to be brought on as a substitute. Salah was visibly unhappy with Klopp and had quite a few words to say before Darwin Nunez stepped in and attempted to calm him down

Klopp and Salah fight incident in West Ham game

Official YT Video, starts at point of Klopp v Salah incident