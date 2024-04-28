xG Tottenham vs Arsenal 2024 Attendance 61,554 | Expected Goals Stats Spurs 2-3 AFC

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats for Spurs v Arsenal (Official crowd attendance of 61,554 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 28 April, 2024).

Three massive points for Arsenal on the back of a strong first-half performance, but they were given a scare at the end after two errors from David Raya and Declan Rice allowed Spurs back into the game.

xG Tottenham 2.19-1.04 Arsenal shots map (Actual score THFC 2-3 AFC)

0-1 Hojbjerg own goal (no xG for an own goal)

0-2 Saka goal v Spurs xG 0.22

0-3 Havertz header goal vs Spurs xG 0.34

1-3 Romero goal vs Arsenal xG 0.14

2-3 Son penalty goal vs Arsenal xG 0.80

Apart from then goal, Spurs had decent chances through Romero header 20th minute (hit post), Son 45th minute (wide), and Romero again (51st minute header). But Spurs’ first shot on target (after 10 odd previous shots) in the game was the Romero goal.

First half possession stats: Tottenham 72 % Arsenal 28%

Second half possession stats: Tottenham 52 % Arsenal 48%

Spurs made nearly 3x the number of passes that Arsenal did in the first half, but the second half number was pretty equal.

Tottenham vs Arsenal 2-3 Match Stats for comparison

(THFC on left; AFC match stats on right)