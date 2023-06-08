European Newspaper Player Ratings West Ham 2-1 Fiorentina Europa Conference League Final 2023 ACF WHUFC

Here is a look at the player ratings for West Ham v Fiorentina from the likes of Diario AS, Marca, Corriere della Sera and the Telegraph following the two teams’ UECL final. Fiorentina dominated the game from the stats POV, but ended up losing 2-1. Not a game where any player really stood out, and that’s reflected in these European paper player ratings.

Marca newspaper ratings Fiorentina vs West Ham 1-2

No player on either side got more than 2 stars in Spanish paper Marca’s Conference League Final player ratings.

Diario AS player ratings Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham UECL Final 2023

AS thought Cristiano Biraghi, who was injured by an object thrown from the crowd, and Luka Jovic, didn’t deserve a player rating for their performance.

Corriere della Sera newspaper player ratings Fiorentina-West Ham

The Italian newspaper’s highest ratings were reserved for Gonzalez and Bonaventura on the Fiorentina side, and Bowen on the Hammers one.

Telegraph UK player ratings Fiorentina 1 West Ham United 2