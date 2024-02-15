Bild L’Equipe player ratings Lazio vs Bayern Munich 1-0 Champions League First Leg February 2024- Kane Upamecano

Here is a look at the player ratings from Bild (German paper) and other well known publications following Lazio’s 1-0 win over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash on 14 February 2024.

Bild player ratings Lazio Bayern UCL

6 is bad rating, 1 is very good here.

Harry Kane got the worst possible player rating (6) vs Lazio. No player on either side got a 1 though.

L’Equipe French newspaper player ratings Lazio Bayern 1-0 first leg CL 2023/24

Marca player ratings Lazio vs Bayern- no rating for Kane, Sane and Upa (who was red carded)