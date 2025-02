This Dominic Solanke goal vs Manchester United (VIDEO BELOW) saw Willy Kambwala slip while attempting to defend against the Bournemouth striker. The Solanke vs Kambwala incident took place in the 16th minute as AFCB went 1-0 up. The game eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

Kambwala slip and defending vs Bournemouth 2024 | Kambwala v Solanke Video

Official YT Video, vid starts at buildup to Kambwala mistake v Bournemouth