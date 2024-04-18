European Newspaper Player Ratings for Bayern Munich 1-0 Arsenal Champions League 2024

Here are the player ratings from the likes of Bild, L’Equipe, Diario AS and Marca following Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Arsenal that saw the Gunners being eliminated from European competition. A second successive disappointing result for Mikel Arteta’s men, who were also beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa over the weekend in their domestic league competition.

Bild newspaper player ratings FC Bayern-Arsenal 1-0

German paper Bild gave Joshua Kimmich & Raphael the best rating (1 is excellent, 6 is terrible), with the Arsenal squad being mostly given 4’s and 5’s (Odegaard the best with a 3)

L’Equipe player ratings Munich 1-0 AFC UCL 2024

French paper L’Equipe didn’t think too highly of this game- nobody got a player rating of more than 7/10 from them and Bayern got an average team rating of 5.8/10 (4.8/10 for Arsenal). Referee Makkelie also got a 5/10 rating.

AS and Marca Spanish player ratings for Bayern Munchen vs Arsenal Second Leg

Both AS and Marca gave three stars to Kimmich and two stars to Declan Rice, with the rest mostly getting a single star rating.

Also check out xG stats for Bayern Arsenal & xG for Man City v Real (the other QF)