This Onana save against Coventry (VIDEO BELOW) was a top-class save from the Man Utd goalkeeper in their FA Cup semifinal against the Sky Blues. Victor Torp unleashed a stunning, powerful volley, but Onana did extremely well to palm it away.

Onana vs Victor Torp Video | Onana great save vs Coventry

Official YT Video, starts at point of Torp shot v Man Utd FA Cup SF and Onana save

Torp’s shot vs MUFC had a xG of 0.03