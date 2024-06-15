Newspaper Player Ratings Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024- How Havertz, McTominay & others rated

Here is a look at the player ratings for Germany vs Scotland (Euro 2024 opening game) from the big European newspapers (Bild, L’Equipe and Marca). An evening to forget for the Scots as they were thrashed 5-1, with Porteous also getting a red card.

Bild player ratings Germany Scotland 5-1

The German system has 1 as very good, and 6 as very bad.

Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan got the best 1 rating while Arsenal’s Kai Havertz got a 2. Bild thought Scott McTominay was the best of the Scotland players on show, giving him a 4 rating. Tierney got the worst possible 6 rating while Andy Robertson was given a 5.

Germany 5-1 Scotland L’Equipe player ratings 2024

Ratings out of 10- 1 very bad, 10 very good

Jamal Musiala again considered the best of the German players- he was given a 8/10. Havertz got a 7/10 rating here from the French paper.

On the Scottish side, no one got more than 3/10 from L’Equipe. Tierney got a 2/10 from the paper while Robertson and McTominay were both given a 3/10.

Marca Spanish paper player ratings Germany 5 Scotland 1

Three stars for Musiala from Spanish paper Marca- the only player across both sides to get it. Tierney, McTominay and Robertson all got a single star while their team mates Hendry and Porteous weren’t deemed deserving of a rating at all.