Referee for Chelsea vs Newcastle | CFC lost all games under him in 23/24

The referee for Chelsea vs Newcastle this weekend has been officially announced as Simon Hooper. Blues fans will remember that they lost all three games with him as the referee last season, one of which was a 4-1 loss to this very Newcastle United side at St.James Park. This GW9 2024/25 fixture between CFC and the Magpies is however taking place at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea last five games under Simon Hooper as referee (P5- Won 1, Lost 4)

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea (2023/24)

Newcastle 4-1 Chelsea (2023/24)

Chelsea 0-2 Brentford (2023/24)

Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth (2022/23)

Man City 2-0 Chelsea (2022/23 Cup)

The Blues will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 loss to leaders Liverpool. The Reds will meanwhile square off against Arsenal this weekend, with Anthony Taylor appointed as referee for that LFC AFC clash.

Chelsea are 7th in the table with 14 points going into this weekend’s round of games while Newcastle are two points behind in 9th.

Newcastle’s last game under Hooper as referee came on the final matchday of the 23/24 season, when they won 4-2 at Brentford.

Simon Hooper Premier League games refereed in 2024/25 so far

Everton 0-3 Brighton

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves

Brentford 1-1 West Ham

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

It’s a small sample, but the home side didn’t win any of these four fixtures above.

After this weekends’s clash against the Magpies, Chelsea will be up against EriK Ten Hag’s Man United in Round 10, while Newcastle will do battle against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at home.

Hooper will have Adrian Holmes and Simon Long as his assistant refs for this CFC v NUFC clash, with Jarred Gillett on VAR duty.