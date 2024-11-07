xG Inter Milan vs Arsenal 2024 | Expected Goals Match Stats Internazionale 1-0 AFC Standings UCL

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Inter vs Arsenal in the Champions League on November 6 2024 (official crowd attendance of 75,222 at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium)

xG Inter 1.12-1.79 Arsenal shots map (actual score INT 1-0 ARS)

1-0 Calhanoglu goal vs Arsenal xG 0.80

Most of Inter’s xG came from the Calahanoglu penalty goal. Arsenal had some decent header chances, with the likes of Merino, Saliba and Saka all coming close, but no real high xG chance.

Inter vs Arsenal 1-0 Match Stats for comparison

While first half possession was more even (53 to 47% in Arsenal’s favour), the Gunners had over 70% second half possession.

6 of Inter’s 7 shots came in the first half- the only second half Internazionale shot was in the 72nd minute to Dumfries.

As you can see, Inter had 0 corners in the match; Arsenal had a whopping 13 by comparison.

Arsenal had 20 total shots in the game to Inter’s 7.

Arsenal’s passing accuracy (86%) was significantly better than Inter’s (75%), and the Gunners made more than 1.5x the passes that the Nerazzurri did.

Match standings Champions League after Inter v Arsenal

After this Inter-Arsenal game, Inter are 5th in the table (the highest ranked Italian Serie A team), while Arsenal are 12th (the lowest ranked of the four English teams in the competition).

If the league phase ended at this stage, Inter would progress directly to the knockouts, while Arsenal would have to go through a playoff (but would be seeded for the playoff game)