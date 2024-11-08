Lawro, Sutton, Merson- Pundit Predictions for Chelsea vs Arsenal

The big game this weekend is without a question the London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge- a game that pits two teams on the same number of points (18 from 10 games).

Here is how the big pundits think the game will go.

Chris Sutton

Sutton at the BBC thinks this match hinges on whether or not Cole Palmer is fit enough to take the field for Chelsea.

He reckons Palmer makes such a difference to the team that he’s predicted a 2-1 Chelsea win if the forward plays, and a 1-1 draw if he doesn’t.

Says that even if Palmer doesn’t play, Arsenal don’t look sharp in the final third of the pitch, and that Martin Odegaard will be rusty and there are doubts over Declan Rice’s availability after he missed the midweek Inter game.

Paul Merson

Like Sutton, Merson thinks Palmer’s presence or absence will greatly influence the game, and says Arsenal will take home all three points if the Chelsea forward doesn’t play. He’s chosen to go for a 2-2 draw as his official prediction though.

Mark Lawrenson

Lawro says he’s not “convinced” by Chelsea, adding that they “look a bit too easy to play against” and has gone for the Gunners to come away with a 2-0 win this weekend.

Joe Cole

Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has backed his old club to win here, but says both teams will score.

Summary of predictions

Sutton: 2-1 Chelsea if Palmer plays; 1-1 draw if he doesn’t

Merson: 2-2 draw, but Arsenal can win if Palmer doesn’t play

Lawro: Chelsea 0-2 Arsenal

Joe Cole: Chelsea will win, but both teams will score.