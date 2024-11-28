L’Equipe, Marca Player Ratings Liverpool vs Real Madrid- Mbappe gets a 2/10!

Here is a look at the player ratings for Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League last night from the big contintental newspapers- we’ve got ratings from French paper L’Equipe as well as Spanish newspapers Marca and Diario AS. LFC won the game 2-0.

L’Equipe player ratings Liverpool Real Madrid 2-0

Kylian Mbappe got a 2/10 player rating from L’Equipe, as did Arda Guler and Ferland Mendy. L’Equipe thought former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibault Courtois and medio Eduardo Camavinga were the pick of the Real players, with both given a 7/10.

L’Equipe didn’t think Liverpool’s starting XI team performance was that great either, giving them a team rating of 5.8/10. But they clearly thought Arne Slot (manager rating 7/10) outcoached Ancelotti (4/10)

Marca player ratings LFC 2-0 RMA 2024/25

Marca deemed Mbappe and Mendy as not worth a rating at all, and had Alexis MacAllister as the best player on either side- he was the only one to get 3 stars.

Diario AS player ratings Liverpool 2 Real Madrid 0 League Phase

As many as four Real Madrid players weren’t deemed worthy of a rating by Spanish paper Diario AS- Mbappe, Mendy, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler.

They gave 3 stars to Gravenberch and Bradley on the Liverpool side.

LFC 2-0 RMA (MacAllister 52, Gakpo 76)