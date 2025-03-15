Referee appointed for Arsenal vs Chelsea 2025- CFC winless in last 7 games under him!

Chris Kavanagh has been appointed as referee for the crunch GW29 clash between Arsenal and Chelsea FC at the Emirates Stadium this weekend (24/25 season)

Chelsea have had an excellent month so far and will be looking to end it on a winning note going into the international break, but their recent record under Kavanagh doesn’t make for good reading.

The Blues are winless in their last seven games across all competitions when Kavanagh’s been in charge. Four of those seven ended in defeat, with three ending in draws.

Chelsea recent record under Chris Kavanagh as referee

Brighton 3-0 Chelsea (24/25)

Everton 0-0 Chelsea (24/25)

Newcastle 2-0 Chelsea (24/25, League Cup)

Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest (24/25)

Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool (23/24, League Cup)

Man United 2-1 Chelsea (23/24)

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal (23/24)

Kavanagh, as you can see, was also in charge of this Chelsea v Arsenal fixture back in the 23/24 season (at Stamford Bridge). That fixture saw CFC squander a two goal lead in the last quarter as Arsenal scored in the 77th and 84th minutes to force a 2-2 draw.

Arsenal’s recent record under Kavanagh makes for much better reading- AFC’s last defeat under him came back in February 2021, but the Gunners’ five games with Kavanagh as ref have ALL been draws.

Arsenal recent games with Chris Kavanagh as referee

Arsenal 2-2 Aston Villa (24/25)

Fulham 1-1 Arsenal (24/25)

Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (24/25)

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal (23/24)

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal (23/24)

Newcastle 0-2 Arsenal (22/23)

Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth (22/23)

Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal (22/23)

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds (21/22)

Kavanagh will have Lee Betts & James Mainwaring as his assistant referees and Jarred Gillett as his VAR for this Arsenal vs Chelsea 24/25 season clash.

There’s a six point gap between the Gunners (2nd, 55 points) and Chelsea (4th, 49 points) going into this fixture.