Opponent watch- PSG vs OGC Nice 1-3 Player Ratings 2025 (from L’Equipe)

Here is a look at the Paris SG vs OGC Nice player ratings from their league clash on 25 April 2025 from well known French newspaper L’Equipe.

This was PSG’s last league game before the first leg of their upcoming Champions League semifinal against Arsenal and the Parisians lost 3-1 at home to OGCN.

PSG 1 (Ruiz)

Nice 3 (Sanson*2, Ndayishimiye)

L’Equipe player ratings Paris SG 1-3 Nice April 2025

PSG had 32 shots to Nice’s 7, 17 corners to Nice’s 0, and 76% ball possession, but lost 3-1.

The PSG team that started against Nice in this 3-1 loss was virtually the same one that had taken the field in their UCL QF against Aston Villa (with the exception of Doue starting instead of Barcola). And L’Equipe, as you’d expect weren’t too happy with the Parisians’ performance, giving them an average rating of 3.9/10

No player in the PSG team managed more than a 5/10 rating against Nice, with several others like Donnarumma and Marquinhos getting a 3/10 rating.

On the OGC Nice side, L’Equipe thought goalkeeper Bulka and forward Sanson were their best players against PSG, giving the duo a 9/10 rating, and likewise for manager Haise. Sanson netted two of Nice’s three goals. No Nice player got less than a 6/10 player rating for their performance on the evening.

Nice Matin player ratings for OGC Nice against Paris Saint-Germain (Bulka 9/10)