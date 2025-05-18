Pundit Predictions for Arsenal vs Newcastle United 2025- What do Lawro, Merson, Sutton feel?

Here is a look at the Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United May 2025 predictions from key members of the British media ahead of their Game Week 37 clash. This is the penultimate round of fixtures, with the Gunners hosting Eddie Howe’s side in a Sunday evening kickoff.

There’s a lot at stake for both teams, with Arsenal not quite assured of second place despite virtually holding that position for the entirety of the campaign.

Mark Lawrenson

Lawro says that Arsenal were “really, really good” in the second half away at Liverpool last weekend, when they came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

He thinks Arsenal will edge this one 2-1 and confirm second spot in the league this season.

Chris Sutton

Over at the BBC, Sutton thinks Newcastle are the “form team” but the Gunners have home advantage.

Sutton thinks this has the potential of being a “real battle” and thinks it will end in a 1-1 draw.

Paul Merson

Merson says Arsenal will want to ensure second place after their UCL exit at the hands of PSG, and says he sees “nothing but an Arsenal win”. Has backed Mikel Arteta’s side to win 3-1.

Summary of predictions for AFC v NUFC

Merson: Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle

Sutton: Arsenal 1-1 Newcastle

Lawro: Arsenal 2-1 Newcastle