Pundit Predictions Nottm Forest v Chelsea 2025- What do Lawro, Merson, Sutton feel?

The pick of Game Week 38’s fixture list is this one between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at the City Ground. There is plenty at stake for both teams, with the result of this game going a long way in deciding which European competition these two sides may play in next season.

The top 5 teams in the league qualify for the UCL- Chelsea are 5th and Forest are 7th, but are separated by a single point.

Paul Merson

Merson says that Chelsea have an awful away record against fellow top 8 sides, and thinks getting a win at the City Ground with so much at stake will be a step too far for Enzo Maresca’s side.

Has tipped Nottingham Forest to win 1-0, but thinks it won’t get NFFC UCL footy because the other results won’t go their way.

Chris Sutton

At the Beeb, Chris Sutton has gone for a 1-1 draw– essentially a result that neither Chelsea nor Forest really want!

Mark Lawrenson

Lawro, like Sutton, reckons this is a game whose result won’t go the way of either team. Calls this game the “big one” of the weekend, but reckons it’ll be a 1-1 draw.

Summary of predictions

Merson: Forest 1-0 Chelsea

Sutton: Forest 1-1 Chelsea

Lawro: Forest 1-1 Chelsea

None of the three pundits reckon Chelsea will be able to win at the City Ground on the final weekend- can Enzo Maresca’s side prove them wrong?