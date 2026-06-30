L’Equipe Diario CdS Newspaper Player Ratings Brazil vs Japan 2-1 World Cup- Casemiro, Gabriel, Alisson & others

Here is a look at the newspaper player ratings for Brazil vs Japan at the 2026 World Cup. Brazil, who have a fair bit of Premier League representation in their squad, won thanks to a last minute goal from Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, set up by NUFC medio Bruno Guimaraes.

Brazil became the second team to progress to the Round of 16 after co-hosts Canada, who beat South Africa.

L’Equipe player ratings Brazil 2-1 Japan World Cup 2026

Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and NUFC’s Guimaraes were among Brazil’s better players (7/10) in L’Equipe’s books, but the Selecao still got an average team rating of just 5.6/10. Japan didn’t fare much better (5.2/10 average team rating), with Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada getting a 3/10.

Man United’s Matheus Cunha and right back Danilo also struggled in L’Equipe’s ratings for this game (4/10 for both)

Diario AS player ratings Brazil Japan WC 2026

The Spanish newspaper liked the performance of Guimaraes and departing Man United midfielder Casemiro in the heart of Brazil’s midfield, and Vini Jr upfront (all of them got three stars as did Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki)

Corriere della Sera player ratings Brazil 2 Japan 1 Round of 32

The Italian newspaper had this Round of 32 game as a tale of two substitutes- Arsenal’s Martinelli off the bench (7.5/10) for Brazil as against Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka (4.5/10) for Japan.

Brazil will now face the winner of the Norway vs CIV game in the Round of 16. Carlo Ancelotti’s men are also on England’s side of the bracket.