L’Equipe Diario AS Newspaper Player Ratings France 3-0 Sweden 2026- Isak, Olise, Mbappe, Gyokeres

Here is a look at the European paper player ratings for France vs Sweden at the 2026 World Cup. Les Bleus beat Sweden 3-0 in this Round of 32 clash with Kylian Mbappe scoring two goals on either side of Bradley Barcola’s 53rd minute effort.

L’Equipe player ratings France vs Sweden 2026 World Cup

The French paper had some harsh ratings for Sweden’s players, with Liverpool’s Isak getting a 2/10 in their ratings. Arsenal’s Gyokeres fared marginally better with a 4, but Sweden’s starters were given an average team rating of 3.6/10.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter, now in charge of the Swedes, got a manager rating of 3/10 from the paper. CFC’s Gusto was a late sub for Jules Kounde.

They were delighted with Olise’s performance and his passing, giving him a 9/10, which in L’Equipe’s books is very high praise indeed.

Diario AS player ratings France 3-0 Sweden WC 2026

Spanish paper AS was disappointed with Sweden’s attack, with most of their starters, including the PL contingent of Ayari, Elanga, Isak and Gyokeres, not even being deemed worthy of a rating,

Mbappe and Olise got 3 stars each while Arsenal’s Saliba got two stars in defence from the Spanish paper.

A Bola player ratings FRA 3-0 SWE

Finally we come to Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola’s player ratings for this Ro32 football clash.