Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona vs Bayern Munich 2-8 August 2020 UCL | L’Equipe, Kicker, AS, Mundo Deportivo

Player ratings for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich from some of the biggest European sports newspapers. Also check out the Spanish paper headlines and reaction to Barca’s 2-8 loss.
L’Equipe player rating Barcelona vs Bayern
A 2/10 player rating for Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Arturo Vidal from L’Equipe. A team rating of 2.7 for the side from the French paper.
L’Equipe also gave Setien a manager rating of 1/10, but Bayern gaffer Hansi Flick received a 9/10.
AS player ratings Barcelona v Bayern Munich Quarter Final
AS thought only two of Barca’s starting eleven- Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, deserved some kind of rating. The rest, including Lionel Messi, weren’t deemed worthy of a rating at all.
Mundo Deportivo ratings Barca 2 Bayern 8
3 and 4 star ratings for several Bayern players and coach Hansi Flick versus the single star for FCB and coach Setien told MD’s mood after the game.
Diario Sport ratings FCB Bayern
Sport gave Nelson Semedo a 1/10 player rating and a bunch of others got a 2. Messi and Pique with 4/10 in their ratings.
German sports magazine Kicker player ratings for Barcelona Bayern
Going by the German grading system (1 is excellent, 6 is terrible), Bayern’s attacking players had a fine evening at the office. Not so for Barca’s defenders, all of whom got a 6 player rating.
If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.
One of those rare games where the overall team ratings almost match the scoreline!
L’Equipe and AS player ratings absolutely spot on.
The Barca defence should be ashamed of themselves. Three of the first four goals they conceded were all down to them losing possession in crucial areas of the field.
Probably lucky that Bayern didn’t score ten. On another day, they could well have.
Semedo’s defending against Davies for the Kimmich goal was shameful. Pique and Lenglet didn’t cover themselves in glory either.
Seeing these player ratings, it looks rather unbelievable that Thomas Muller was looking likely to leave Bayern not too long ago.