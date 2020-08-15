Newspaper Player Ratings Barcelona vs Bayern Munich 2-8 August 2020 UCL | L’Equipe, Kicker, AS, Mundo Deportivo

Player ratings for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich from some of the biggest European sports newspapers. Also check out the Spanish paper headlines and reaction to Barca’s 2-8 loss.

L’Equipe player rating Barcelona vs Bayern

A 2/10 player rating for Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong and Arturo Vidal from L’Equipe. A team rating of 2.7 for the side from the French paper.

L’Equipe also gave Setien a manager rating of 1/10, but Bayern gaffer Hansi Flick received a 9/10.

AS player ratings Barcelona v Bayern Munich Quarter Final

AS thought only two of Barca’s starting eleven- Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, deserved some kind of rating. The rest, including Lionel Messi, weren’t deemed worthy of a rating at all.

Mundo Deportivo ratings Barca 2 Bayern 8

3 and 4 star ratings for several Bayern players and coach Hansi Flick versus the single star for FCB and coach Setien told MD’s mood after the game.

Diario Sport ratings FCB Bayern

Sport gave Nelson Semedo a 1/10 player rating and a bunch of others got a 2. Messi and Pique with 4/10 in their ratings.

German sports magazine Kicker player ratings for Barcelona Bayern

Going by the German grading system (1 is excellent, 6 is terrible), Bayern’s attacking players had a fine evening at the office. Not so for Barca’s defenders, all of whom got a 6 player rating.