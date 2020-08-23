Predicted Lineups Paris SG Bayern Champions League Final 2020 | French Newspapers give probable starting XI for PSG Munich

Here is a look at how some of the big European newspapers expected Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munchen to lineup ahead of their Champions League final tonight. The papers seem to concur on the composition and players in both sides’ starting XI, as seen below.

Edit 7pm UK– Actual lineups. The papers got the PSG XI spot on, but the only difference in the Bayern one was Kingsley Coman starting instead of Ivan Perisic.

Actual lineup Bayern: Neuer, Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Kimmich, Thiago, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

Actual PSG lineup: Navas, Bernat, Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Paredes, Marquinhos, Herrera, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria

Expected PSG starting lineup vs Bayern Champions League final: Navas, Bernat, Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Paredes, Marquinhos, Herrera, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria

Expected FC Bayern Munchen starting XI vs Paris SG UCL Final 2020: Neuer, Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Kimmich, Thiago, Goretzka, Perisic, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

Click here to see PSG and Bayern records under CL final referee Daniele Orsato.

Le Parisien probable lineups PSG-Bayern

L’Equipe French newspaper predicted XI Paris FC Bayern LDC Final 2020

Corriere dello Sport possible lineups for PSG Bayern

Italian newspaper CdS expects Marco Verratti to start for PSG, with no Paredes in their starting XI.