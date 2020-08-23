Predicted Lineups Paris SG Bayern Champions League Final 2020 | French Newspapers give probable starting XI for PSG Munich

By Soccer Blog | Aug 23, 2020

Here is a look at how some of the big European newspapers expected Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munchen to lineup ahead of their Champions League final tonight. The papers seem to concur on the composition and players in both sides’ starting XI, as seen below.

Edit 7pm UK– Actual lineups. The papers got the PSG XI spot on, but the only difference in the Bayern one was Kingsley Coman starting instead of Ivan Perisic.

Actual lineup Bayern: Neuer, Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Kimmich, Thiago, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

Actual PSG lineup: Navas, Bernat, Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Paredes, Marquinhos, Herrera, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria

Bayern Lineup vs Paris

Paris Lineup v Bayern

Expected PSG starting lineup vs Bayern Champions League final: Navas, Bernat, Silva, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Paredes, Marquinhos, Herrera, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria

Expected FC Bayern Munchen starting XI vs Paris SG UCL Final 2020: Neuer, Davies, Alaba, Boateng, Kimmich, Thiago, Goretzka, Perisic, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

Click here to see PSG and Bayern records under CL final referee Daniele Orsato.

Le Parisien probable lineups PSG-Bayern

Predicted Lineups Paris SG Bayern UCL Final 2020

L’Equipe French newspaper predicted XI Paris FC Bayern LDC Final 2020

Probable PSG Lineup vs Bayern L'Equipe

Lineups PSG Bayern L'Equipe

Corriere dello Sport possible lineups for PSG Bayern

Italian newspaper CdS expects Marco Verratti to start for PSG, with no Paredes in their starting XI.

CDS Predicted Paris FCB

1 Comment so far
  1. Sean August 23, 2020 2:15 pm

    Think the presence of Mbappe and Neymar, plus an air of fragility in the Bayern defence, is what makes me feel PSG will take this.

