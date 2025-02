Brazilian star Rodrygo had “Pray for RS” written under his shirt during the second leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu. The words were revealed when he missed an early chance for Real (saved by Neuer) and covered his face with his jersey.

What does Pray for RS mean?

The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul (RS) has been very badly affected by floods, and Rodrygo’s message was to bring the world’s attention to the situation there.