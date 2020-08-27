Scottish Newspaper Celtic Player Ratings vs Ferencvaros 2020 | How did Barkas, Jullien, Elyounoussi & Elhamed play?

Here is a look at how the Scottish newspapers rated Celtic’s players following their shock Champions League exit at the hands of Ferencvaros yesterday evening. Neil Lennon’s men lost 2-1 in their second round qualifying tie at Celtic Park.

Daily Record player ratings Celtic Ferencvaros

The Daily Record was disappointed with Hatem Abd Elhamed’s performance (4/10), but thought Mohamed Elyounoussi was the best Celtic player on show, giving the latter a 7/10 player rating.

Scottish Herald Celtic player ratings v Ferencvaros

Mostly 4’s and 5’s for the Celtic starting XI, with 6 for Mohamed Elyounoussi and goal scorer Ryan Christie.

Scottish Daily Mail Celtic ratings against Ferencvaros