Scottish Newspaper Celtic Player Ratings vs Ferencvaros 2020 | How did Barkas, Jullien, Elyounoussi & Elhamed play?

By Soccer Blog | Aug 27, 2020

Here is a look at how the Scottish newspapers rated Celtic’s players following their shock Champions League exit at the hands of Ferencvaros yesterday evening. Neil Lennon’s men lost 2-1 in their second round qualifying tie at Celtic Park.

Daily Record player ratings Celtic Ferencvaros

The Daily Record was disappointed with Hatem Abd Elhamed’s performance (4/10), but thought Mohamed Elyounoussi was the best Celtic player on show, giving the latter a 7/10 player rating.

Celtic Player Ratings vs Ferencvaros Champions League

Glasgow Celtic Ratings vs Ferencvaros Champions League DR

Scottish Herald Celtic player ratings v Ferencvaros

Mostly 4’s and 5’s for the Celtic starting XI, with 6 for Mohamed Elyounoussi and goal scorer Ryan Christie.

Scottish Herald Celtic Player Ratings vs Ferencvaros 2020 Champions League

Scottish Daily Mail Celtic ratings against Ferencvaros

SDM Player Ratings Celtic Ferencvaros

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment

If you would like to make a comment, please fill out the form below.

Name (required)

Email (required)

Website

Comments

© Soccer Blog|Football News, Reviews, Quizzes, - WordPress Themes by DBT We are not responsible for the content of external sites