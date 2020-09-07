Newspaper Player Ratings Spain 4-0 Ukraine Nations League 6 September 2020 | Ansu Fati, Thiago, Yarmolenko

By Soccer Blog | Sep 7, 2020

Here is a look at the player ratings from the big Spanish newspapers following La Roja’s 4-0 win over Ukraine. Sergio Ramos scored a brace, including one from the penalty spot, while teenager Ansu Fati created history by becoming the country’s youngest ever international goal scorer. Fati, not surprisingly, dominates the player ratings here- the best of the Spanish players on show. A decent day at the office for Thiago Alcantara as well.

Disappointing display for Ukraine, as shown by these ratings.

AS player ratings Spain v Ukraine

Spain 4-0 Ukraine Player Ratings 2020 AS Newspaper

Sport newspaper player ratings Spain 4 Ukraine 0

Mostly 5 and 4’s for the Ukraine players, including West Ham star Andriy Yarmolenko, from Sport. A 9 for Ansu Fati.

Player Ratings Spain Ukraine 2020 Sport Newspaper

Mundo Deportivo player ratings Espana Ukraine

A single star for every Ukraine player from MD. Four stars for Ansu Fati, and three for the rest of the Spanish starting XI.

Mundo Deportivo Player Ratings Spain Ukraine 2020

