Real Madrid Liverpool 2022 Player Ratings from L’Equipe, Diario AS, Sport Newspapers- UCL Final Courtois

By Soccer Blog | May 29, 2022

Here is a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid vs Liverpool (Champions League Final on 28 May, 2022) from the big European and Spanish newspapers. Thibault Courtois the star of the show (see xG stats for the 2022 Champions League Final)

L’Equipe player ratings Champions League Final 2022

A 3/10 player rating for Luis Diaz as well as manager Jurgen Klopp from L’Equipe. On the Real side, they also gave Toni Kroos a 3/10 rating!

Real Madrid vs Liverpool 2022 Player Ratings L'Equipe

LFC v Real Madrid Player Ratings May 2022 from Diario AS

Four stars for Thibault Courtois from Spanish paper AS.

LFC 0-1 Real Madrid Player Ratings Diario AS

Marca player ratings LFC vs Real Madrid Champions League Final

Marca player ratings Real Madrid vs Liverpool 2022

Diario Sport player ratings Liverpool vs Real Madrid

A 9/10 for Courtois from Barcelona based Diario Sport.

Champions League Final Player Ratings 2022 Diario Sport

Also see the list of teams that have beaten Real Madrid in 2021/22 as well as the list of losses for Liverpool FC in this 21/22 campaign.

