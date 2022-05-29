Real Madrid Liverpool 2022 Player Ratings from L’Equipe, Diario AS, Sport Newspapers- UCL Final Courtois

Here is a look at the player ratings for Real Madrid vs Liverpool (Champions League Final on 28 May, 2022) from the big European and Spanish newspapers. Thibault Courtois the star of the show (see xG stats for the 2022 Champions League Final)

L’Equipe player ratings Champions League Final 2022

A 3/10 player rating for Luis Diaz as well as manager Jurgen Klopp from L’Equipe. On the Real side, they also gave Toni Kroos a 3/10 rating!

LFC v Real Madrid Player Ratings May 2022 from Diario AS

Four stars for Thibault Courtois from Spanish paper AS.

Marca player ratings LFC vs Real Madrid Champions League Final

Diario Sport player ratings Liverpool vs Real Madrid

A 9/10 for Courtois from Barcelona based Diario Sport.

