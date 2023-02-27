French Newspaper Player Ratings Marseille vs PSG 0-3 February 2023 Le Classique Attendance 65,894

Click here for L’Equipe player ratings PSG vs Nantes 4 March 2023– Paris SG next game.

Here is a look at how the big French newspapers (L’Equipe, La Provence) gave their player ratings for Marseille vs Paris SG on February 26, 2023 (Crowd Attendance of 65,894)

Marseille 0-3 Paris SG (Mbappe*2, Messi)

L’Equipe player ratings Marseille vs Paris SG 2023

2/10 player rating for Eric Bailly and Balerdi vs PSG.

La Provence newspaper player ratings OM 0-3 PSG

La Marseillaise paper OM player ratings vs Paris Saint Germain 2023