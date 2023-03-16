Spanish Newspaper Player Ratings Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool 2023 UCL- Kroos, Jota

Here is a look at the Spanish and European (Diario AS, Sport, Marca and L’Equipe) player ratings for Real Madrid vs Liverpool. Real created more chances and won 1-0 to progress to the quarters.

French paper L’Equipe player ratings Real Madrid v LFC Champions League Second Leg

Alisson the only LFC player to get a player rating of more than 5 from L’Equipe.

Diario AS Spanish paper player ratings Real vs Liverpool

Milner, Nunez and Jota not deemed worthy of a rating by Spanish paper AS

Diario Sport newspaper ratings Real Madrid 1 Liverpool 0 Champions League R16

Marca player ratings Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League 15 March 2023

