Here is a 10 question multi-choice quiz on the current 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League (UCL) season. The questions are a mix of easy, medium and tough difficulty ones that will test your knowledge on Europe’s premier football club competition.

UEFA Champions League 2023/24 season quiz A set of 10 questions (easy/medium/difficult mix) on the current 23/24 CL season in Europe. 1 / 10 Which was the only team to qualify for the Round of 16 despite finishing the group stages with a negative goal difference? Leipzig PSG PSV FC Copenhagen 2 / 10 Which stadium will host the 2023/24 Champions League final? Allianz Arena Munich San Siro Milan Parc des Princes Paris Wembley London 3 / 10 Which Bundesliga side made its UCL debut in this season's group stage? Freiburg Union Berlin Mainz Leverkusen 4 / 10 With just 2 goals conceded in 6 games, which team had the best defensive record in the group stages? Real Sociedad Manchester City Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund 5 / 10 Belgian side Antwerp, who were making their UCL debut, won only one group stage game. Against whom? Shakhtar Porto Anderlecht Barcelona 6 / 10 Which of these big-name teams finished bottom of their group and didn't win even a single game? Man Utd AC Milan Sevilla Newcastle 7 / 10 Which team scored exactly 3 goals in EACH of its group stage fixtures? (18 goals scored in total) Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal 8 / 10 Which team had the lowest club co-efficient (12.232) of all the 32 clubs present in this season's group stage? Union Berlin Lens Antwerp Newcastle 9 / 10 Which team started its campaign with a 2-0 loss, but still went on to win the Group of Death? (Group F) PSG Borussia Dortmund Newcastle AC Milan 10 / 10 Which is the only team in this year's UCL group stage to have Mizuno as its jersey manufacturer? Lazio Real Sociedad Napoli Bayer Leverkusen Your score is 0% Restart quiz

