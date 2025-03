Here is a quiz featuring ten tough, medium and easy questions (English language) on the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament being held in Ivory Coast (Cote d’Ivoire). While it’s officially the 2023 edition of the tournament, it’s being held in January/February 2024, leading to several fans knowing it as AFCON/CAN 2024.

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Quiz (AFCON 2024 tournament) Here are ten questions of varying difficulty on the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (officially held in Jan/Feb 2024) 1 / 10 Which team beat hosts Ivory Coast 4-0 in the group stages of the tournament? Guinea Bissau Senegal Equatorial Guinea Nigeria 2 / 10 The official matchball for the tournament is named after which legendary player? Didier Drogba Yaya Toure Laurent Pokou Abdoulaye Traore 3 / 10 Who knocked out defending champions Senegal on penalties in the Round of 16? DR Congo Mali Egypt Ivory Coast 4 / 10 Which was the only team to win all three of their group games at AFCON 2024? Cape Verde Cameroon Senegal Nigeria 5 / 10 Which goalkeeper saved four penalties in the shootout of his side's Round of 16 clash, thus setting a new record? Stanley Nwabili Mohamed Abou Gabal Edouard Mendy Ronwen Williams 6 / 10 Which team sacked its manager after a dreadful group stage, but still made it to the Round of 16 as one of the best 3rd placed teams? Ivory Coast Ghana Tunisia Zambia 7 / 10 Who eliminated World Cup semi-finalists Morocco at AFCON 2024? Egypt Ivory Coast South Africa Angola 8 / 10 Which team, then ranked 114th in the world, upset Tunisia 1-0 in their group opener thanks to a late goal? Mauritania South Africa Guinea Namibia 9 / 10 Which team lead 2-0 in the 90th minute of their last group stage game, but conceded two penalties in stoppage time and thus exited the tournament? Algeria Tunisia Ghana Tanzania 10 / 10 Which single player scored all of Algeria's goals in the tournament? Riyad Mahrez Ismael Bennacer Islam Slimani Baghdad Bounejah Your score is 0% Restart quiz