Pochettino Chelsea manager record 2023-24 | List of all games Poch managed at CFC 23-24 season

Mauricio Pochettino has surprisingly been sacked as Chelsea manager at the end of the 2023-24 despite the Blues finishing the campaign strongly and getting a spot in Europe.

Here is a look at how Poch’s tenure at Chelsea went- all the 51 games he managed at CFC during the 2023-2024 season

Poch list of games as Chelsea manager

Poch Premier League record as Chelsea manager

Played 38– Won 18, Drawn 9, Lost 11 (63 points, 1.66 points per game; Goals scored 73; Goals Conceded 63)

Poch overall record as Chelsea manager (including Cups)

Played 51– Won 27, Drawn 10, Lost 14 (1.78 points per game)

Poch’s first game as Chelsea manager?

Pochettino’s first game as Chelsea manager was the 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the opening round of the 2023/24 Premier League season

Poch last game as Chelsea manager?

Pochettino’s last game as Chelsea manager was a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on the final day of the 23/24 EPL season

Who scored Chelsea’s first goal under Poch?

The first competitive Chelsea goal under Pochettino as manager was scored by Axel Disasi against Liverpool

Who scored Chelsea’s last goal under Pochettino as manager?

The last CFC goal under Poch as manager was scored by Raheem Sterling against Bournemouth (if you count own goals, Chelsea defender Badiashile scored an OG for Bournemouth after the Sterling goal!)

Poch biggest win as Chelsea manager?

Pochettino’s biggest win as Chelsea manager was a 6-0 triumph over Everton in April 2024

Poch’s biggest defeat as Chelsea manager?

Poch’s biggest defeat as CFC gaffer was a 5-0 loss to Arsenal (also in April 2024)