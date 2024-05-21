New Saliba club record, Timber returns on final day & More- Talking Points from Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal finished the 2023/24 season on a winning note as they beat Everton 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium. Unfortunately for the Gunners, it wasn’t quite enough to end their league title drought as Manchester City beat West Ham 3-1 at the Etihad. Here are our talking points from the clash.

Saliba sets new club record

Arsenal defender William Saliba set a new club record for becoming the first AFC outfield player in the Premier League era to play every minute of a league campaign. Lee Dixon was the last to do so, but his 89/90 achievement came when it was still the old First Division and not the rebranded Premier League (which began in 1992/93)

Jurrien Timber returns on final day of the season

The Dutch defender suffered an ACL on the opening day of the 23/24 campaign against Nottingham Forest, and he made his return for the Gunners in this fixture, coming on as a substitute for Ben White in the second half of the second half!

Timber was a big part of Arteta’s plans for 2023/24 before injury cruelly cut his season short, and fans will be hoping that the defender remains fit for 24/25.

Arsenal maintain excellent final day of the season record against Everton

Arsenal and Everton have now met on the final day of season 4 times in the Premier League era, with the Gunners emerging victorious on all four occasions.

Arsenal 4-3 Everton (2001/02 season; Won)

Arsenal 3-1 Everton (2016/17 season; Won)

Arsenal 5-1 Everton (2021/22 season; Won)

Arsenal 2-1 Everton (2023/24 season; Won)

First Everton defeat under Michael Oliver in 2023/24 season

Everton had played four league games with Oliver as the referee before this fixture and were unbeaten in them (Won vs Brentford, Chelsea and Burnley and drawn against Tottenham).

This was EFC’s first defeat of 23/24 with Oliver in charge. The Toffees did make it hard for Arsenal though, with the Gunners only sealing victory through a late Kai Havertz goal.