List of 0-0 Draws in the 2023/24 Premier League season | All Goalless Games in 23-24

The 2023/24 Premier League season has just concluded, and here’s a look at all the goalless draws (0-0 scoreline games) that we saw in this edition of the league.

Interestingly, there were only 11 draws in the 2023/24 PL season. Given that a single campaign has 380 games, that amounts to 2.89% ending in 0-0 scorelines.

Arsenal’s only 0-0 league draw was against Man City and Liverpool’s solitary 0-0 was against Manchester United.

The very first 0-0 of the season involved Chelsea, but they didn’t have any other 0-0 game in the league.

All 0-0 draws in the 2023-2024 edition of the Premier League (11 draws)

Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea 17 September 2023

Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham 23 September 2023

Crystal Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest 7 October 2023

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd 17 December 2023

West Ham 0-0 Brighton 2 January 2024

Everton 0-0 Aston Villa 14 January 2024

Brighton 0-0 Wolves 22 January 2024

Fulham 0-0 Everton 30 January 2024

Man City 0-0 Arsenal 31 March 2024

Brentford 0-0 Brighton 3 April 2024

Brentford 0-0 Fulham 4 May 2024

0-0 draws by team involved

3 (Three) 0-0 Draws– Brighton, Fulham

2 (Two) 0-0 Draws– Crystal Palace, Everton, Brentford

1 (One) 0-0 draw-Bournemouth, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Man Utd, West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolves, Man City, Arsenal

Some other interesting stats

The months of August, November and February didn’t produce even one 0-0 game. More than a third of the 0-0 (4) draws came in January, perhaps not surprising given the crowded nature of the fixtures around the festive season.

Brighton and Fulham participated in three 0-0 draws each, with Crystal Palace, Everton and Brentford having two each to their names.

Tottenham Hotspur were the only top six team not to be involved in a 0-0 Premier League draw in 2023/24.

None of the bottom three- Luton, Burnley, Sheffield United (all relegated), were involved in any 0-0 draw.