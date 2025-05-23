All 0-0 Draws in the 2024-25 Premier League season | List of Goalless Games in 24-25

Here is a look at the list of all 0-0 games in the PL for the 2024/2025 season– fixtures that ended in goalless draws & did not produce a single goal.

There were 11 games with 0-0 results in the previous 23/24 PL season, but there were 16 goalless draws in this current 2024-2025 season, as can be seen below.

Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal were all part of goalless draws in some form, but interestingly, league leaders Liverpool weren’t involved in one.

List of 0-0 drawn games in the 24/25 PL season with dates

16 goalless draws in 380 games of PL football in 2024/25 season.

Brighton 0-0 Ipswich Town 14 September 2024

Crystal Palace 0-0 Man United 21 September 2024

Everton 0-0 Newcastle United 5 October 2024

Aston Villa 0-0 Man United 6 October 2024

West Ham 0-0 Everton 9 November 2024

Everton 0-0 Brentford 23 November 2024

Arsenal 0-0 Everton 14 December 2024

Everton 0-0 Chelsea 22 December 2024

Fulham 0-0 Southampton 22 December 2024

Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace 26 December 2024

Brighton 0-0 Brentford 27 December 2024

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal 26 February 2025

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea 6 April 2025

Man United 0-0 Manchester City 6 April 2025

Crystal Palace 0-0 Bournemouth 19 April 2025

Southampton 0-0 Manchester City 10 May 2025

0-0 draws in 2024-25 PL season by team involved

5 (Five) 0-0 Draws- Everton

3 (Three) 0-0 Draws- Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Brentford

2 (Two) 0-0 Draws- Brighton, Chelsea, Southampton, Bournemouth, Man City, Arsenal

1 (One) 0-0 Draw- Ipswich, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham

The team with the most goalless draws in the 2024/25 Premier League season were Everton (5 0-0 results)

There were 5 0-0 draws in the Premier League in December 2024, the highest for any month in the 24/25 season.

Which was the first 0-0 draw in the 2024/25 season?

The first 0-0 goalless draw of the 24/25 Premier League season was between Brighton and Ipswich Town in September 2024.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in 2024/25 ended up goalless in both home and away fixtures- the only such game to do so in 24/25.