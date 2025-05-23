All 0-0 Draws in the 2024-25 Premier League season | List of Goalless Games in 24-25

Here is a look at the list of all 0-0 games in the PL for the 2024/2025 season– fixtures that ended in goalless draws & did not produce a single goal.

There were 11 games with 0-0 results in the previous 23/24 PL season, but there were 16 goalless draws in this current 2024-2025 season, as can be seen below.

Bournemouth 0-0 Palace

Man United, Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal were all part of goalless draws in some form, but interestingly, league leaders Liverpool weren’t involved in one.

List of 0-0 drawn games in the 24/25 PL season with dates

16 goalless draws in 380 games of PL football in 2024/25 season.

Brighton 0-0 Ipswich Town 14 September 2024
Crystal Palace 0-0 Man United 21 September 2024

Everton 0-0 Newcastle United 5 October 2024
Aston Villa 0-0 Man United 6 October 2024

West Ham 0-0 Everton 9 November 2024
Everton 0-0 Brentford 23 November 2024

Arsenal 0-0 Everton 14 December 2024
Everton 0-0 Chelsea 22 December 2024
Fulham 0-0 Southampton 22 December 2024
Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace 26 December 2024
Brighton 0-0 Brentford 27 December 2024

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal 26 February 2025

Brentford 0-0 Chelsea 6 April 2025
Man United 0-0 Manchester City 6 April 2025
Crystal Palace 0-0 Bournemouth 19 April 2025

Southampton 0-0 Manchester City 10 May 2025

0-0 draws in 2024-25 PL season by team involved

5 (Five) 0-0 Draws- Everton

3 (Three) 0-0 Draws- Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Brentford

2 (Two) 0-0 Draws- Brighton, Chelsea, Southampton, Bournemouth, Man City, Arsenal

1 (One) 0-0 Draw- Ipswich, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham

The team with the most goalless draws in the 2024/25 Premier League season were Everton (5 0-0 results)

There were 5 0-0 draws in the Premier League in December 2024, the highest for any month in the 24/25 season.

Which was the first 0-0 draw in the 2024/25 season?

The first 0-0 goalless draw of the 24/25 Premier League season was between Brighton and Ipswich Town in September 2024.

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace in 2024/25 ended up goalless in both home and away fixtures- the only such game to do so in 24/25.

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment