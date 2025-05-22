L’Equipe Marca Newspaper Player Ratings Man United v Spurs UEL Final 2025- Onana, Amad, Van de Ven

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings from the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League final last night. Spurs triumphed 1-0 thanks to Brennan Johnson’s goal in Bilbao to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea will also have the opportunity to give England another continental title- they’ll be in action against Betis next week.

L’Equipe player ratings Man Utd v Spurs Europa Final 2025

The French newspaper were critical of both goalkeeper Andre Onana and defender Luke Shaw, with the duo getting a 3/10 in their player ratings. Manchester United as a team got an average rating of 4.4/10, with winger Amad Diallo the only player to get more than 5.

On the Tottenham side, L’Equipe had Van de Ven as the best rated player with a 7/10 rating. Bissouma and goal scorer Johnson also got a 7.

Marca player ratings THFC 1-0 MUFC UEL

Three stars for Vicario and Van de Ven, but mostly single stars for the rest of the players from Spanish paper Marca.

Diario AS player ratings Spurs 1-0 Man U

AS thought four Man United players- Onana, Shaw, Mount and Hojlund, weren’t even worthy of a rating on the day. Amongst the Spurs starters, they thought the same for Solanke.