L’Equipe Marca Newspaper Player Ratings Man United v Spurs UEL Final 2025- Onana, Amad, Van de Ven

Here is a look at the European newspaper player ratings from the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Europa League final last night. Spurs triumphed 1-0 thanks to Brennan Johnson’s goal in Bilbao to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Chelsea will also have the opportunity to give England another continental title- they’ll be in action against Betis next week.

L’Equipe player ratings Man Utd v Spurs Europa Final 2025

The French newspaper were critical of both goalkeeper Andre Onana and defender Luke Shaw, with the duo getting a 3/10 in their player ratings. Manchester United as a team got an average rating of 4.4/10, with winger Amad Diallo the only player to get more than 5.

Man United vs Tottenham L'Equipe player ratings 2025

On the Tottenham side, L’Equipe had Van de Ven as the best rated player with a 7/10 rating. Bissouma and goal scorer Johnson also got a 7.

Marca player ratings THFC 1-0 MUFC UEL

Three stars for Vicario and Van de Ven, but mostly single stars for the rest of the players from Spanish paper Marca.

Spurs v Man United UEL Final Marca Player Ratings 2025

Diario AS player ratings Spurs 1-0 Man U

AS thought four Man United players- Onana, Shaw, Mount and Hojlund, weren’t even worthy of a rating on the day. Amongst the Spurs starters, they thought the same for Solanke.

Manchester United vs Tottenham UEL Final Diario AS Player Ratings

