Scotland vs Hungary xG Euro 2024 | Expected Goals Stats Possession Shots SCO 0-1 HUN

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Scotland v Hungary at Euro 2024 (June 23, 2024). A disappointing game for the Scots, who had 0 xG in the first half, and just managed four shots in the entire game (the Hanley shot at the end didn’t count in the stats)

xG Scotland 0.14-0.88 Hungary shots map (Actual score SCO 0-1 HUN)

0-1 Csoboth goal vs Scotland xG 0.28

Hungary’s best chance on xG apart from the goal also came in second half stoppage time (92nd minute- xG 0.10; hit the post)

Scotland vs Hungary 0-1 Match Stats for comparison

Despite having more possession, the Scots barely tested Gulacsi and their xG was much like their performance against Germany.

(Scottish stats on left; Hungarian on right)