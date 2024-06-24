Scotland vs Hungary xG Euro 2024 | Expected Goals Stats Possession Shots SCO 0-1 HUN

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Scotland v Hungary at Euro 2024 (June 23, 2024). A disappointing game for the Scots, who had 0 xG in the first half, and just managed four shots in the entire game (the Hanley shot at the end didn’t count in the stats)
xG Scotland 0.14-0.88 Hungary shots map (Actual score SCO 0-1 HUN)
0-1 Csoboth goal vs Scotland xG 0.28
Hungary’s best chance on xG apart from the goal also came in second half stoppage time (92nd minute- xG 0.10; hit the post)
Scotland vs Hungary 0-1 Match Stats for comparison
Despite having more possession, the Scots barely tested Gulacsi and their xG was much like their performance against Germany.
(Scottish stats on left; Hungarian on right)