Belgium Slovakia xG Euro 2024 Attendance 45,181 | Expected Goals Stats BEL 0-1 SVK Possession Shots

Here is a look at the Belgium vs Slovakia xG from their Euro 2024 game in Frankfurt (Crowd attendance of 45,181) on June 17, 2024. A major upset as Slovakia won 1-0.

xG Belgium 1.72-0.57 Slovakia shots map (Actual score BEL 0-1 SVK)

0-1 Schranz goal vs Belgium xG 0.07

Belgium had two major opportunities on xG- one a Lukaku chance in the 3rd minute (xG 0.55) and a Bakayoko chance in the 62nd minute (xG 0.37 blocked)

Belgium vs Slovakia 0-1 Match Stats for comparison

(Belgian stats on left; Slovakian match stats on right)

More shots for Belgium (16 to 10), but only 5 of them were on target. Nearly 60& of possession in the game (higher in the second half)

