European Paper Ratings Austria vs France Euro 2024- Saliba, Kante & others

Here are the European (French + German + Spanish) player ratings for Austria v France at Euro 2024. Les Bleus won 1-0, with Wober scoring a first half own goal.

L’Equipe player ratings Austria-France 1-0

L’Equipe gave Arsenal defender Saliba a 6/10 for his performance, with ex Chelsea medio Ngolo Kante getting a 7/10 for his performance.

Wober, the scorer of the own goal that gave France victory, got a 2/10. L’Equipe were also not really pleased with the performance of Ousmane Dembele and Marcus Thuram, both of whom got a 4/10 rating.

Diario AS player ratings Austria-France 0-1

Spanish paper Diario AS chose not to rate two players- Wober and Marcus Thuram. They thought Theo Hernandez was the best French player on the evening- he was the only player on either side to get 3 stars. Saliba got two stars, as did Kante.

Nice Matin France player ratings v Austria Euro 2024‘

Nice Matin had N’golo Kante as the pick of the French players on the evening, giving him a 7/10. Saliba got a 6/10 here.

Bild German newspaper player ratings Austria v France

(Note- 1 is very good, 6 is very bad in this rating system)

The German paper thought Jules Kounde was the best France player, giving him a 2 rating. Kante and Saliba both got a 3, as did the vast majority of the French starting XI.

The worst players according to Bild were Wober and Gregoritsch (both 5 rating)