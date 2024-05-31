France Squad Numbers for Euro 2024 | French 25 member team list & jersey numbers

Here is a look at the shirt numbers for France’s official 25 man squad for the 2024 European Championships (Euro 2024). Les Bleus are in Group D for the tournament alongside Poland, Austria and the Netherlands.

Arsenal’s William Saliba will wear No.17 for France at the tournament.

Who will wear which jersey number for France at Euro 2024?

Jersey No 1 for France- Brice Samba (Goalkeeper RC Lens)

Shirt Number 2 for France- Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan)

Jersey No.3 for France- Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Shirt Number 4 for France- Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Jersey No.5 for France- Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Shirt Number 6 for France- Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid)

Jersey No 7 for France- Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Shirt Number 8 for France- Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid)

Jersey No 9 for France- Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)

Shirt Number 10 for France- Kylian Mbappe (PSG Captain)

Jersey No.11 for France- Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

Shirt Number 12 for France- Randal Kolo Muani (PSG)

Jersey No.13 for France- N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad)

Shirt Number 14 for France- Adrien Rabiot (Juventus)

Jersey No.15 for France- Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Shirt Number 16 for France- Mike Maignan (Goalkeeper AC Milan)

Jersey No.17 for France- William Saliba (Arsenal)

Shirt Number 18 for France- Warren Zaire Emery (PSG)

Jersey No.19 for France- Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Shirt Number 20 for France- Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Jersey No.21 for France- Jonathan Clauss (Marseille)

Shirt Number 22 for France- Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Jersey No 23 for France- Alphonse Areola (Goalkeeper AC Milan)

Shirt Number 24 for France- Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool)

Jersey No 25 for France- Bradley Barcola (PSG)

How many Premier League players in France’s Euro 2024 squad?

There are three Premier League based players in the French Euro 2024 roster- William Saliba (Arsenal), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) and Alphonse Areola (West Ham)

How many PSG players in France’s Euro 2024 squad?

There are 5 players from Paris Saint Germain in France’s Euro 2024 squad- Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Kolo Muani, Zaire-Emery and Barcola.

How many La Liga based players in the French Euro 2024 squad?

There are 5 La Liga (Spain) based players in the French Euro 2024 roster- Camavinga, Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Kounde (Barcelona) and Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Serie A (Italy) based players in France’s Euro 2024 squad?

There are six Serie A Italian based players in France’s Euro 2024 squad- Pavard, Giroud, Rabiot, Marcus Thuram, Maignan and Theo Hernandez.