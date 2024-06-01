xG Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund 2024 Champions League Final Attendance 86,212 Wembley | Expected Goals Stats RMA 2-0 BVB

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Real Madrid vs Dortmund (Official crowd attendance of 86,212 for the UCL 2024 final at Wembley on June 1, 2024)

Dortmund had a good first half (Real had only two shots in the first half totalling 0.09 xG), but Los Blancos bounced back in the second, with one goal a lovely header and the other coming from a Maatsen mistake.

xG Real Madrid 1.19-0.77 Dortmund shots map (Actual score RMA 2-0 Dortmund)

1-0 Carvajal header goal vs Dortmund xG 0.06
2-0 Vini Jr goal vs Dortmund xG 0.27

xG Real Madrid vs Dortmund 2024 UCL Final

Apart from the goal, Real’s biggest other chance went to Bellingham in the 77th minute.

Note: The Fullkrug first half chance hitting the post is counted as a shot in the records, but it was offside and is therefore not included in xG here.

Match Stats for comparison

(BVB match stats on left; RMA stats on right)

Same number of overall shots, but RMA with greater possession.

BVB 0-2 RMA

Related Posts:

Leave a Comment