xG Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund 2024 Champions League Final Attendance 86,212 Wembley | Expected Goals Stats RMA 2-0 BVB

Here is a look at the xG (expected goals) stats from Real Madrid vs Dortmund (Official crowd attendance of 86,212 for the UCL 2024 final at Wembley on June 1, 2024)

Dortmund had a good first half (Real had only two shots in the first half totalling 0.09 xG), but Los Blancos bounced back in the second, with one goal a lovely header and the other coming from a Maatsen mistake.

xG Real Madrid 1.19-0.77 Dortmund shots map (Actual score RMA 2-0 Dortmund)

1-0 Carvajal header goal vs Dortmund xG 0.06

2-0 Vini Jr goal vs Dortmund xG 0.27

Apart from the goal, Real’s biggest other chance went to Bellingham in the 77th minute.

Note: The Fullkrug first half chance hitting the post is counted as a shot in the records, but it was offside and is therefore not included in xG here.

Match Stats for comparison

(BVB match stats on left; RMA stats on right)

Same number of overall shots, but RMA with greater possession.