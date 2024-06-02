L’Equipe Marca Newspaper player ratings Dortmund vs Real Madrid UCL Final- Maatsen, Sancho, Bellingham

Here is a look at the player ratings from the likes of L’Equipe, Marca and Diario AS following Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Dortmund at Wembley.

Real Madrid were poor in the first half, but dominated after the interval.

L’Equipe player ratings BVB 0-2 Real Madrid UCL Final

The best player on either side according to L’Equipe was Thibault Courtois, who got a 8/10 rating for his performance against Dortmund. The lowest, according to them, was Maatsen, who got a 2/10 (his mistake lead to Real Madrid’s second goal). The French paper had given Ademola Lookman a 10/10 in the Atalanta Leverkusen game.

L’Equipe didn’t think this was a final great on quality, as evinced by the team ratings for both sides- both less than 6/10.

Marca player ratings B.Dortmund 0 Real Madrid 2

Three stars for Courtois and Carvajal from Marca. Rudiger, Mendy, Bellingham and Rodrygo all got a single star.

Diario AS Spanish paper player ratings for Champions League final

Somewhat interestingly, despite his two misses, AS gave Karim Adeyemi three stars- the only BVB player to be rated so high. On the Real Madrid side, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo were the only starters to get less than two stars (both got 1 star each)

Diario Sport player ratings Borussia Dortmund-Real Madrid 0-2 June 2024

Barcelona based Spanish paper Sport thought Dortmund were the better team on the day, giving them a 6 rating as against the 5.7/10 for Real Madrid.