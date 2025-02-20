L’Equipe Marca Newspaper Player Ratings Real Madrid vs Man City 3-1 Second Leg Champions League

Here is a look at the Real Madrid vs Man City 2025 UCL player ratings from the Spanish and European press following Los Blancos’ win over MCFC in their playoff tie. Real won 3-1 at home to win the tie 6-3 on aggregate.

City are the only English team to be eliminated from the UCL this season- Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa all directly progressed to the Round of 16.

City’s next game after this Real Madrid defeat is a home one against Liverpool this weekend.

L’Equipe player ratings Real Madrid 3 Manchester City 1 Champions League 2025

Kylian Mbappe got a 9/10 player rating from the French newspaper, who are known for their notoriously tough player ratings. No Man City player got a rating of more than 4/10 from L’Equipe, with Gundogan and Ruben Dias given a 2/10 for their performances. Khusanov and Marmoush both got a 4/10, as did Nico Gonzalez and keeper Ederson.

Marca player ratings RMA 3-1 MCI UCL February 2025

No City player got more than 1 star in Spanish paper Marca, and some, like Dias and Gundogan, weren’t even deemed worthy of a rating!

Diario AS player ratings Real Madrid vs Man City 3-1 Playoff Knockout Second Leg

AS, like Marca, were critical of the Man City players’ performances in the Spanish capital- more than half of their starters didn’t get a rating.

Kylian Mbappe got a rare 4 star Spanish system rating from AS.