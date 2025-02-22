UCL Round of 16 Draw 2025- Who will the Premier League teams play in UCL knockout stages?

The draw for the Round of 16 of the Champions League has been conducted and somewhat interestingly, all the three remaining English sides are on the same side of the draw.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa are the three Premier League teams left in the Champions League this year following Man City’s exit in the playoff, and only one of those three can make the final, as can be seen below.

Round of 16 opponents for English teams in Champions League 2025

Liverpool will play PSG

Aston Villa will play Club Brugge

Arsenal will play PSV Eindhoven

Who are Liverpool’s potential opponents in the Champions League knockout stages?

After PSG in the Round of 16, Liverpool will face the winner of Brugge v Aston Villa in the quarterfinals.

Should the Reds progress to the semifinals, their opponents will be one of Real, Atletico, PSV and Arsenal.

What is Arsenal’s potential route to the 2025 Champions League final

Arsenal’s potential route to the 2025 UCL final will be PSV, Real Madrid and Liverpool (in that order)

If they beat PSV in the Ro16, they will face the winner of Real Madrid vs Atletico in the quarterfinals.

In the Europa League, Man Utd and Tottenham will play Real Sociedad and AZ Alkmaar respectively in the Round of 16, while in the Conference League, Chelsea will square off against FC Copenhagen.

Spurs and Man United are on different sides of the UEL draw, so they could technically meet in the final, unlike the UCL draw.