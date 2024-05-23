Lookman gets a 10/10 from L’Equipe- Newspaper player ratings Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 UEL Final 2024

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman joined the rare group of players to get a 10/10 rating from L’Equipe as his hat trick helped the Italian side beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Europa League final in Dublin.

L’Equipe player ratings Atalanta Bayer Leverkusen UEL final

Lookman got a 10/10- the best on either side, while Granit Xhaka got a 2/10 player rating from the French paper.

A 9/10 manager rating for Gasperini while his opposite number Xabi Alonso got a 4/10. This was the first time Leverkusen had been beaten in any competition in the 23/24 season.

Corriere della Sera player ratings Atalanta Bayer 04 3-0

Italian papers don’t give out high player ratings easily either, and Lookman got a 9.5/10 for his performance here.

Diario AS Spanish paper player ratings for Europa League final

Nobody on the Leverkusen side got more than 1 star and several players weren’t even deemed worthy of a player rating from Spanish paper Diario AS.

Bild German newspaper player ratings Atalanta Bergamo vs Bayer Leverkusen

In this rating system, 1 is the best rating (given to Lookman and Gasperini), 6 is the worst. No Leverkusen player got a 6, but plenty of 4’s and 5’s, as you can see here.