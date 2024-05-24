Referee for FA Cup Final 2024 | Same ref who was in charge of United’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool

The referee for this weekend’s FA Cup final has been announced, and it’s Andy Madley, the same referee who had the whistle when Manchester United lost 7-0 to Liverpool in March last year. Madley was also the referee when Brighton thrashed United 4-0 at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Has Andy Madley refereed a Manchester Derby before?

Yes, Madley was in fact also in charge of the City v United league clash a couple of months ago (March 2024) at the Etihad, which the former comfortably won 3-1.

Man Utd record under Andy Madley in 23/24 so far

United have played thrice under Madley in 2023/24 (2 wins, 1 defeat)

Man Utd 2-1 Brentford (October 2023)

Man Utd 3-0 West Ham (February 2024)

Man City 3-1 Man Utd (March 2024

Man City record under Andy Madley in 2023/24 (2 Wins, 1 Draw)

West Ham 1-3 Man City (August 2023)

Man City 1-1 Chelsea (February 2024)

Man City 3-1 Man Utd (March 2024)

Somewhat interestingly, City have played 11 games under Madley as referee so far, and have suffered only one defeat in those 11 fixtures (1-0 loss away at Tottenham in February 2023)

Madley will have Harry Lennard and Nick Hopton as his assistants for this marquee clash, with Michael Oliver on VAR duty at Wembley.

Other games refereed by Andy Madley in the FA Cup in 2023-24

Luton 0-0 Bolton Wanderers (Third Round)

Wolves 3-2 Brentford (Third Round)

Blackburn 4-1 Wrexham (Fourth Round)

Wolves 1-0 Brighton (Fifth Round)

Chelsea 4-2 Leicester (Quarter Final)